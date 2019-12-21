Top Auburn Defender Announces He’s Leaving, Won’t Play In Bowl Game

When the Auburn Tigers battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Outback Bowl, the defense will be a little shorthanded. Nick Coe announced on Instagram that he will not play in the team’s final game of the season.

Coe had an incredible sophomore season for the Tigers, totaling 26 tackles and seven sacks. His production dropped dramatically after the Tigers moved him from defensive lineman to linebacker.

Even though Coe’s production wasn’t very strong during his junior campaign, the versatile defender revealed that he’ll be entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

In order to prepare for the NFL Draft, Coe will forego his remaining eligibility at Auburn.

“Although, I realize that I am not a finished product, I have decided for reasons that are personal to me to forego my remaining eligibility at Auburn, including the Outback Bowl,” Coe wrote on Instagram. “Hopefully, my time at Auburn will be a foundation for success in pursuing my long standing dream of playing in the NFL.”

You can check out Coe’s full announcement here:

Gus Malzahn has a few weeks to figure out how he’ll replace Coe in the linebacker corps.

Kickoff for the Outback Bowl will be at 1 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day.