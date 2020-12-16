Auburn Fans Are Trying To Prevent 1 Coaching Hire

A lot of big names are being floated as the Auburn Tigers undergo their first head coaching hire in years. But there’s potential coaching hire Auburn fans are so vehemently against, they’re flooding social media to stop it from happening.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #StopTheSteele began trending on Twitter. If you decided not to click it, you missed tons of Auburn fans railing against rumors that the leading candidate for the job is Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

The 62-year-old defensive coordinator is a 40-year college football veteran with stops at Tennessee, Nebraska, Alabama, Clemson and LSU among others. He served as head coach at Baylor from 1999 to 2002, but went just 9-36 at the helm.

Steele is also the Auburn interim head coach following the dismissal of Gus Malzahn earlier this week. He’ll coach Auburn if they play in a bowl game.

But beyond that bowl game, Auburn fans want no part of Steele as their head coach.

“I have heard of literally zero Auburn fans who wouldn’t be profoundly upset if Auburn just paid $21.5 million dollars to clear the way to promote Steele to HC,” one Auburn fan wrote on Twitter. “And yet, that seems to be the odds on favorite at this point. This is hell. #StopTheSteele”

“Kevin Steele may be a good man, but he is not the coach @AuburnFootball needs,” wrote another. “That’s the easy decision, but it’s not the championship decision #StoptheSteele”

“I don’t want all of this negative energy being directed at Kevin Steele to be misconstrued by the layman. Most of us genuinely love Kevin Steele. I just don’t believe him being promoted to head coach solves many of Auburn’s issues,” another wrote. “Having said that, #StopSteele.”

There’s even a petition on Change.org, with over 100 signatures, imploring Auburn not to make the hire.

Auburn paid Malzahn a ton of money just to get rid of him, so the school has to believe they’re in a position to upgrade. While Steele is clearly respected as a coordinator, he doesn’t appear to be who the fans want running the program.

Will the Auburn fans get their wish, or will they be unable to “StopTheSteele?”