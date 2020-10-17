The Spun

Auburn Fans Frustrated With Bo Nix’s Play vs. South Carolina

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix in the first half.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the Samford Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

For the past two years, the Auburn Tigers fanbase has been riding the unbelievable highs and lows of quarterback Bo Nix.

During his freshman season, Nix led his team to a victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. However, just as often as he makes remarkable plays, he also makes very forgettable plays.

Unfortunately for Tigers fans, it’s been more of the same this season. On Saturday afternoon, Nix maddened the Auburn fanbase yet again, this time with two interceptions in the first half.

Auburn’s defense has been stout so far today, but Nix’s two interceptions set South Carolina up in great territory. Fans watching from home aren’t happy with how their quarterback has played thus far.

Nix’s inconsistency has been a killer for the Tigers over the past two seasons. In the team’s two wins this season, he’s accounted for nearly 500 yards of offense and five touchdowns.

However, in the team’s lone defeat, Nix accounted for just 185 yards and an interception.

So far this afternoon, he’s racked up 172 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions through the air. He added another 21 yards on the ground as well.

Auburn holds a 16-14 lead, but fans watching from home aren’t very comfortable with that two-point lead right now. If Nix continues his inconsistent play, the Tigers could drop their second game of the season.

Can Auburn hang on?


