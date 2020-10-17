Auburn Fans Frustrated With Bo Nix’s Play vs. South Carolina

For the past two years, the Auburn Tigers fanbase has been riding the unbelievable highs and lows of quarterback Bo Nix.

During his freshman season, Nix led his team to a victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. However, just as often as he makes remarkable plays, he also makes very forgettable plays.

Unfortunately for Tigers fans, it’s been more of the same this season. On Saturday afternoon, Nix maddened the Auburn fanbase yet again, this time with two interceptions in the first half.

Auburn’s defense has been stout so far today, but Nix’s two interceptions set South Carolina up in great territory. Fans watching from home aren’t happy with how their quarterback has played thus far.

Bo Nix is incredibly average. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 17, 2020

As good as Bo Nix was in the first quarter, it's the consistency that has been a huge issue for him and the entire Auburn offense. Rough decision, under pressure, against a really good defensive back is a sign of that. — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) October 17, 2020

Nix’s inconsistency has been a killer for the Tigers over the past two seasons. In the team’s two wins this season, he’s accounted for nearly 500 yards of offense and five touchdowns.

However, in the team’s lone defeat, Nix accounted for just 185 yards and an interception.

So far this afternoon, he’s racked up 172 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions through the air. He added another 21 yards on the ground as well.

Auburn holds a 16-14 lead, but fans watching from home aren’t very comfortable with that two-point lead right now. If Nix continues his inconsistent play, the Tigers could drop their second game of the season.

Can Auburn hang on?