It’s been a busy afternoon for the Auburn Tigers, as they just landed yet another commitment. This marks the third recruit to commit to Gus Malzahn’s program this Friday.

Three-star athlete Tar’varish Dawson announced that he would join Auburn’s football team earlier this afternoon. Shortly after he made his commitment public, four-star offensive tackle Caleb Johnson shared his decision on social media as well.

Auburn clearly isn’t done adding to its 2021 recruiting class today. Moments ago, three-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo revealed that he’ll also begin his collegiate career at Auburn.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to play football at Auburn University,” Langlo tweeted on Friday. “I thank GOD for this blessing and I also thank my family, my coaches and my teammates for helping me become the young man and player I am today.” Here’s the full announcement from Langlo:

The Tigers only had four commits entering today, but obviously that has changed.

According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, the Tigers have the No. 28 overall class in the country and No. 6 class in the SEC.

Even though Malzahn still has plenty of work left to do to match other SEC recruiting classes, the fact that he added a trio of commits to his 2021 class today is a huge step in the right direction.

Perhaps, this is just the beginning of Auburn’s run on recruits for the 2021 cycle.