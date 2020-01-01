The Spun

Auburn Honors Former Heisman Winner Pat Sullivan With New Helmet

An Auburn supporter waves the flag on the field for the Tigers.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 30: A member of Auburn Tigers cheer team waves a flag during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Auburn will be donning a new helmet for the New Year’s Day’s Outback Bowl on Wednesday. The team is planning to honor former Heisman winner Pat Sullivan – Sullivan died on Dec. 1 of this year.

The Tigers’ new helmet features the No. 7, Sullivan’s jersey number during his time with Auburn, on the left side. The number is in the Auburn navy blue with orange outlining the base number. The facemask is grey.

The rest of the helmet is traditional with the ‘AU’ logo on the right side.

The Tigers have also released an awesome video to honor Sullivan and reveal the team’s bowl game uniform. The video pays tribute to Sullivan’s collegiate career and the Auburn legacy he leaves behind.

This is quite a special tribute to one of Auburn’s greatest players. Sullivan is one of Auburn’s three Heisman winners. He’ll certainly be remembered.

The Tigers are gearing up to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday. Freshman QB Bo Nix will have to be sharp.

The talented QB had his ups and downs throughout the season. But captured a signature, career defining victory over Alabama in this season’s Iron Bowl.

Nix will need to have another stellar performance, this time against the Golden Gophers, if the Tigers hope to end their season with a victory.

Auburn-Minnesota kicks off Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.


