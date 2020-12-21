Auburn’s head coaching search is reportedly heating up.

Tigers defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been mentioned as a top candidate for the job by multiple college football insiders. While Steele is among the best coordinators in college football, and probably deserving of another head coaching opportunity, Auburn fans don’t seem to be on board with the idea.

Thankfully for them, CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd is reporting that Auburn has moved on from Steele as a head coaching candidate.

“Kevin Steele appears to be out as a head coaching candidate at Auburn,” he reported on Monday morning.

UAB coach Bill Clark, meanwhile, has been linked to the job. So, too, has UL Lafayette head coach Billy Napier.

Clark addressed the speculation following his team’s conference title game.

“I won’t comment on that other than to say, like I told you before, I love UAB,” Clark said. “This is mine, and we built it together. But it’s always good to be thought of, and that’s my job in this business to win games. And when that happens, I think people see that. So, you know, we’ll just see what happens, but I love my players and love UAB.”

Auburn is set to play Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.