Auburn’s Leading Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Kobe Hudson, the leading receiver for the 2021 Auburn Tigers, announced his transfer destination on Wednesday evening. The former four star recruit shared that he’s on his way to the Sunshine State to join Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights.

Hudson revealed the news on Twitter Wednesday, posting a graphic in addition to four palm trees to aptly match his decision.

The move will reunite Hudson with Malzahn, who recruited him out of high school. Malzahn was fired from Auburn after the 2020 season, but quickly earned the top job at UCF starting in 2021.

After not playing much during his freshman year, Hudson became a bright spot for Auburn’s passing attack in 2021. As a sophomore, he led the Tigers with 44 catches for 580 yards and tied for the team lead with four touchdown grabs.

However, Hudson and the Auburn coaching staff had a falling out that reportedly led to the wide receiver being kicked off the team. He announced that he was leaving the SEC school on Instagram in early January.

“To my Auburn family my first two years of college have been nothing short of amazing,” Hudson wrote in the post’s caption. “It was a dream of mine since an adolescence to play in front of Jordan-Hare (Stadium). My whole motive when I came to Auburn was to be the best I could be on and off the field. To all of my teammates, y’all are my brothers and I love y’all for life.”

He ended the post with a cryptic message, saying “He from the north I’m from the south he don’t understand me.”

Hudson added a new post shortly after in which he said that he “never wanted to leave Auburn”, but that he was kicked off the team. He later deleted the second post.

Now on his way to UCF, Hudson will hope for a fresh start and an even more successful season in 2022.