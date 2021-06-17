Auburn, Miami Announce Non-Conference Football Series

Most programs aren’t afraid to schedule tough non-conference opponents anymore. Just take Auburn and Miami’s new home-and-home series as evidence.

That’s right. The Tigers and Hurricanes have penciled in a new home-and-home series. The Tigers will visit the Hurricanes on Sept. 1, 2029. Auburn will then play host on Aug. 31, 2030.

“The Auburn football program has added a home-and-home series with the University of Miami (Fla.) for the 2029 and 2030 seasons,” Auburn announced via AuburnTigers.com. “Auburn will play at Miami on Sept. 1, 2029, and will host the Hurricanes at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030.”

Auburn and Miami haven’t squared off against each other since 1984, when the Hurricanes beat the Tigers 20-18. The two big-time programs will meet again in Week 1 of the 2029 season.

Auburn’s recent non-conference schedule has been impressive, to say the least. The Tigers have played recent non-conference games against Clemson out of the ACC and Oregon and Washington out of the Pac-12. They’ll continue such in coming years.

Auburn football has future contests against Penn State, Cal, Baylor, UCLA and now Miami. The Tigers have led the pack in scheduling tough non-conference home-and-homes series.

A tough non-conference schedule could prove critical in coming years. College football is on the brink of playoff expansion. If a 12-team format is implemented, strength of schedule will prove vital to earning a berth.

Auburn and Miami will begin their home-and-home series in Week 1 of the 2029 season.