Auburn Fans Have A Controversial Suggestion For Next Coach

Gus Malzahn remains the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, but that might not be the case for much longer.

The Tigers were upset on Saturday by South Carolina. Auburn, ranked No. 15 in the latest top 25 polls, fell to the Gamecocks, 30-22, on Saturday afternoon.

“First of all, I’m proud of our guys for fighting until the end,” Malzahn said postgame. “You know, we didn’t handle adversity great in the third quarter and kind of got behind there and tried to play catch-up. I thought we played pretty good football in the first half. When you look at it, the stat sheet, we played pretty good football, but the three turnovers, obviously, were big. They led to 21 points.

“In the second half we had seven penalties, and I think four led to first downs and kept them on the field, but give South Carolina credit. They played well. They had a good plan. They protected the football for the most part, but it was disappointing loss.”

Malzahn has been on the hot seat throughout his tenure at Auburn. Could this finally be the season that leads to a move?

If the Tigers do make a change, several Auburn fans have a controversial suggestion for the next head coach. Many Auburn fans want former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, who resigned from the Rebels job in 2017.

Hugh Freeze to Auburn. You heard it here first — Slimy Jack (@slimy_jack30) October 17, 2020

I bet Hugh Freeze is on Zillow as we speak looking at houses in Auburn. — Carl Williams (@CarlMWilliams) October 17, 2020

#olyellerfeller Please go talk to Hugh Freeze and tell him he is coaching Auburn next year. Thanks in advance. — Bo Knows! (@AuburnKeith) October 17, 2020

