Caylin Newton, the younger brother to Cam, followed in his brother’s footsteps to Auburn during the off-season. He won’t be playing quarterback for the Tigers, though.

Caylin spent the 2018 season at Howard, where he was a star for the Bison. The 5-foot-11 dual-threat quarterback threw for 2,610 yards and 22 touchdowns and was also a threat on the ground, just like his big brother, rushing for 555 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2018 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year took a redshirt year last season with the intentions to transfer this off-season and play right away in 2020. In late May, Caylin announced he would be transferring to Auburn.

Former Heisman winner Cam Newton had a similar path, transferring multiple times before landing at Auburn. Of course, Cam went onto win the Heisman and 2010 BCS National Championship. Caylin is hoping to have a big impact for the Tigers, as well. But he won’t be lining up at quarterback like Cam did. Caylin will suit up at receiver for the Tigers this season.

Couple quick observations from Auburn’s newt updated 2020 roster: Matthew Hill officially listed at DB after being WR last two years. Caylin Newton also listed, officially, at WR. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) August 4, 2020

The younger Newton brother will don No. 23 for the Tigers, per Auburn’s updated 2020 roster. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact he can have for Auburn this season.

The Tigers’ decision to move Caylin to receiver isn’t all too surprising. Bo Nix will be Auburn’s starter for the next two to three years, barring any unforeseen circumstances. But that doesn’t mean Caylin won’t see the field.

Hopefully we’ll see a Nix-to-Newton touchdown connection at some point in the 2020 season.