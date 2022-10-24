Auburn Player Leaving Program During Middle Of Season

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An Auburn defensive lineman has officially entered the transfer portal midseason, he confirmed on Monday.

Defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker shared his decision in a post on Twitter. Walker had already left the program last week and his name was removed from the roster, according to a report from 247Sports.

"I appreciate Auburn more than anyone knows," Walker wrote. "There were many highs and lows. I will forever cherish this place and my brothers that I went to war with but I have put the team first long enough. It's time to make a decision for me now."

A four-star recruit in the 2020 class, Walker recorded 14 tackles and one sack as a true freshman. His playing time dipped in 2021 as he dealt with injuries, and he finished the year with six tackles and 1.5 sacks.

This year, he appeared in one game, against Georgia in Week 5.

Walker will be eligible in 2023 at whichever program he chooses to transfer to.