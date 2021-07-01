Look: Auburn QB Bo Nix Announces Endorsement Deal

Immediately after the clock struck midnight, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced his first sponsorship deal on social media.

Nix revealed that he’ll be partnering up with Milo’s Tea for the 2021 season. This deal was obviously in the works considering Nix announced it once the new NIL rules went into effect.

“How SWEET it is to partner with @drinkmilos for my first sponsorship as a college athlete,” Nix wrote on Instagram. “Milo’s Tea is a family tradition at the Nix house—especially for holidays—so I’m excited to represent the best sweet tea ever!”

It’s not surprising to see Nix strike a deal so soon. He’s one of the most popular players in the SEC and seems primed for a big season at Auburn.

Auburn QB Bo Nix announces an endorsement deal with Milo’s sweet tea (which is phenomenal, BTW) pic.twitter.com/8qV2VdePHo — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 1, 2021

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell commented “Ain’t waste no time” on Nix’s post. Obviously, he wasn’t the only person who pointed out that Nix announced a deal as soon as the NIL era began.

Nix isn’t the only college football player who has signed a sponsorship deal this week.

Jackson State defensive end Antwan Owens agreed to terms on a deal with Three Kings Grooming, a black-owned hair product shop. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, meanwhile, is now promoting College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving and Murphy Auto Group.

It’s officially a new era for collegiate athletics.