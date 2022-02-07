The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Auburn Releases Monday ‘Statement’ On Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin on the sideline.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers (blue shirt) looks on during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Just moments ago, Auburn University released a statement addressing the investigation of Bryan Harsin.

“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures,” the statement reads. “Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned.

“We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

It’s interesting to note Auburn never made mention of Harsin or the football team.

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the Auburn Tigers. At this point, nothing would be surprising.

Bryan Harsin, in the meantime, is planning on being Auburn’s head coach next season.

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin told ESPN in an interview. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”

Will Harsin be Auburn’s head coach next season?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.