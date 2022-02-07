Auburn Releases Monday ‘Statement’ On Bryan Harsin

Auburn statement on Bryan Harsin. No specifics on anything, collecting information. “Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned." pic.twitter.com/ZSqKuExmRm — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 7, 2022

It’s interesting to note Auburn never made mention of Harsin or the football team.

No mention of “football” or “Coach Bryan Harsin?” Man, what? — Jay G. Tate (@JayGTate) February 7, 2022

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the Auburn Tigers. At this point, nothing would be surprising.

Bryan Harsin, in the meantime, is planning on being Auburn’s head coach next season.

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin told ESPN in an interview. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”

Will Harsin be Auburn’s head coach next season?