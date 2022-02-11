Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Head Coach Bryan Harsin

After days of internal discussions among the higher-ups at Auburn, it appears that Friday will be the day of judgement for head football coach Bryan Harsin.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low, Auburn officials are expected to announce that Harsin will be retained as head coach of the Tigers. The move comes amid controversy over whether Harsin deserves to return to the team.

Harsin is embroiled in a scandal that includes personal conduct as well as potential misconduct violations on the team. But it may not rise to the level of firing for cause, which may be the major holdup for Auburn.

The Tigers would have to pay Harsin over $20 million to buy him out. They would then have to find a new head coach when every other head coaching job in the country has already been taken.

Auburn missed the boat on firing Harsin and being adequately prepared for the 2022 season. They’re now effectively stuck with him for now.

From me a @ClowESPN: Auburn officials are expected to announce today they are keeping coach Bryan Harsin. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 11, 2022

Bryan Harsin reached national recognition as head coach at Boise State – his alma mater. Between 2014 and 2020 he led the Broncos to three Mountain West titles, four top 25 finishes and a 69-19 record.

His success at Boise State and Arkansas State before that, combined with his acumen for offense made him a top coaching candidate in 2021. But it was Auburn who gave him the big bucks to join the SEC ranks.

In his first season at Auburn, Harsin and the Tigers went 6-7, nearly upsetting arch-rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl. They finished the season with a 17-13 loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

In the end, 2021 won’t go down as Bryan Harsin’s only season at Auburn. But don’t be shocked if 2022 is.