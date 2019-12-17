Auburn Star Has A Message For Minnesota Ahead Of Outback Bowl

Auburn’s defensive line has been absolutely unstoppable this season, leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record. Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson have led the defensive effort all year long. The duo will suit up one last time for the Tigers in this season’s Outback Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Both Brown and Davidson are projected to be high 2020 NFL Draft picks. Despite the risk of injury, the defensive linemen will play in the bowl game. They clearly believe in Auburn and head coach Gus Malzahn.

The Tigers’ program clearly means everything to the players. Davidson recently spoke to the media to discuss his decision to play in the bowl and what it means about the Auburn program.

“It says a lot about Auburn, a lot about Coach Malzahn, that we actually believe in him, we would do anything for him because he’s a great coach,” Davidson said, via Saturday Down South. “There’s no reason for us to stop now. We already came back. Just finish it out, finishing it off for Auburn, especially just ending it the right way. You do not want to lose to a team that’s not in your league — at all. That’s about pride.”

There’s no lack of motivation for Auburn heading into its contest against Minnesota. This game, despite it not being a NY6 Bowl game, clearly means a ton to the Tigers.

“It’ll be fun, I’m pretty sure Minnesota’s not going to like it,” he added.

The SEC’s recent dominance during bowl season has been impressive to say the least. And it looks like Auburn is aiming to do its part by taking down Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.

Auburn-Minnesota kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Jan 1, 2020 on ESPN.