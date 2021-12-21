Auburn Star Announces He’s Sitting Out Team’s Bowl Game

A handful of the top college football players around the country have already opted out of their team’s bowl games later this month. On Tuesday, an Auburn defensive star announced his intention to take a pass on the upcoming Birmingham Bowl.

Cornerback Roger McCreary shared a note on Twitter on Tuesday, revealing that he would not participate in the Tigers’ bowl game against Houston next week. The First-Team All-American will instead sit out and begin his preparation for next year’s NFL Draft.

McCreary penned a touching message to the Auburn faithful when announcing his intentions. He thanked his coaches teammates and the Tigers fanbase in the note.

“Lastly to my Auburn family – your support these past three and a half years has been exceedingly unmatched. From packing out Jordan-Hare on Saturdays to welcoming a kid from Mobile, Alabama into this beloved community, I will forever cherish the moments that were created,” McCreary wrote. “With that, I was able to become a first-generation college graduate student athlete, and that has always been a primary goal.

“With that being said, I will not be participating in our upcoming bowl game, and I will be focusing on preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. I am excited to see what the future holds at the next level.”

Forever War Damn Eagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/5ZXzvrAueW — Roger McCreary (@Rogerjamez) December 21, 2021

McCreary was masterful during the 2021 campaign on his way to being named a First-Team All-American by both the Associated Press and ESPN. He led the SEC with 14 pass break-ups, while also making 49 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games played.

McCreary spent the last four years at Auburn and worked his way into a full-time starting role by his junior season. Now, he’ll set his sights on the NFL.

In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft on ESPN, McCreary is projected to be a late-first round pick.