When his college career is over, Zach Farrar might want to write a book about his experiences. The Auburn wide receiver is reportedly in the transfer portal, allowing him to explore a move to his fifth different college program.

As a high schooler at Southlake Carroll in Texas, Farrar was set to be a two-sport athlete at the next level. He originally committed to play football and baseball at Mississippi State. Eventually, he flipped to Oklahoma as a member of the Sooners’ 2016 class to play both sports.

Farrar redshirted during his first and only season in Norman. From there, he transferred to Gulf Coast Community College, catching 11 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. He parlayed that season to FCS program Youngstown State, where he played for former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini.

As a redshirt sophomore, Zach Farrar caught 20 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown. He had his best game in a showcase opportunity against West Virginia, catching six passes for 135 yards. He wound up missing the team’s last five games, and once again elected to transfer, this time landing back in big-time college football with Auburn.

Farrar caught three passes for 41 yards at Auburn this year, two of which went for touchdowns. Now, he’s considering another move to finish up his college career.

That would put him at five different schools in five seasons, which is honestly impressive. Multiple reports confirm that he is currently listed in the NCAA Transfer Portal, allowing him to explore his options.

2016 3-star WR Zach Farrar is on the move again. Signed with #BoomerSooner, then a JUCO, Youngstown State and #Auburn for the 2019 season where he had 3 rec for 41 yds and 2 TD @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @BMattAU https://t.co/SWc1zzLYOZ — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) July 15, 2020

He can always withdraw his name from the portal, and return to Auburn if the school wants to hold on to his spot. While Farrar hasn’t been able to stick anywhere long term, he does seem to have a knack for finding the end zone.

Hopefully his next college choice makes this long and winding road worth it.