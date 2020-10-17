Bo Nix Getting Crushed For Decision On Final Play vs. South Carolina

Just a season ago, analysts were calling Bo Nix one of the top freshman in all of college football. Fast forward to today, his time as Auburn’s starting quarterback may be running out.

Auburn hadn’t lost to South Carolina since 1933 entering Saturday’s game. But Nix’s horrendous play opened the door for the Gamecocks to escape with a massive 30-22 victory for the program this afternoon.

One could make an argument Nix was the worst player on the field in today’s SEC showdown, especially during Auburn’s final drive. Trailing by eight points, Nix used his legs to lead his team down the field all the way to the red-zone. With just nine seconds remaining on fourth and five, Nix decided to trust his legs once again.

That trust in his legs and lack of in his arm proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The Auburn quarterback was tackled by a South Carolina defender in bounds with just seconds left, allowing the clock to run out. The Tigers had no timeouts left.

BO NIX IS NOT GONNA GET THERE! Final at Williams-Brice Stadium: 30-22 Huge win for Will Muschamp!!! #Auburn #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/XAUXKThonv — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) October 17, 2020

Nix is getting crushed for his massive mistake on the final play of the game.

Bo Nix tackled on the last play of the game trying to scramble is peak Bo Nix. — T (@tdgator9) October 17, 2020

Bo Nix didn’t even try to throw it on the last play of the game 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Iowa Fan Account (@SlaterKinnick) October 17, 2020

Nah seriously, what the hell was Bo Nix doing on that last play — NADAL THE GOAT (@IOnlySayFacts) October 17, 2020

The Bo Nix experiment got started on the perfect note last season when he led the Tigers to a last-second win against Oregon in Week 1 of the 2019 season. It’s essentially gone downhill ever since.

Nix has failed to develop as a passer, and it’s costing his team wins.

Auburn may be making a quarterback change by season’s end if Nix keeps this up.