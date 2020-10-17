The Spun

Bo Nix Getting Crushed For Decision On Final Play vs. South Carolina

Bo Nix throws a pass during Auburn's win over Oregon.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 31: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers scrambles with the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the fourth quarter during the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Just a season ago, analysts were calling Bo Nix one of the top freshman in all of college football. Fast forward to today, his time as Auburn’s starting quarterback may be running out.

Auburn hadn’t lost to South Carolina since 1933 entering Saturday’s game. But Nix’s horrendous play opened the door for the Gamecocks to escape with a massive 30-22 victory for the program this afternoon.

One could make an argument Nix was the worst player on the field in today’s SEC showdown, especially during Auburn’s final drive. Trailing by eight points, Nix used his legs to lead his team down the field all the way to the red-zone. With just nine seconds remaining on fourth and five, Nix decided to trust his legs once again.

That trust in his legs and lack of in his arm proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The Auburn quarterback was tackled by a South Carolina defender in bounds with just seconds left, allowing the clock to run out. The Tigers had no timeouts left.

Nix is getting crushed for his massive mistake on the final play of the game.

The Bo Nix experiment got started on the perfect note last season when he led the Tigers to a last-second win against Oregon in Week 1 of the 2019 season. It’s essentially gone downhill ever since.

Nix has failed to develop as a passer, and it’s costing his team wins.

Auburn may be making a quarterback change by season’s end if Nix keeps this up.


