Bo Nix Has Interesting Admission On His College Future

Now that the 2021 college football regular season is over, players around the country will begin to make some tough decisions about their futures in the sport. Among those that’s believed to be facing the option of entering the transfer portal or staying put in his current situation is Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

An answer that the junior gave on Monday doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that he’ll be a Tiger next season.

In a recent interview on the “The Next Round” radio show, Nix was cryptic when asked if he would return to Auburn in 2022. Rather than directly answer the question, the 21-year-old quarterback said he would first focus on graduating and getting his injured ankle healthy before making a decision about his future in college football.

“Well, it’s definitely my school,” Nix said Monday when asked if he plans to return to Auburn in 2022. “I’m graduating in a couple weeks; I’ll have graduated in 3 years, and that was my goal coming in. So Auburn is definitely my school, and I think it will always be my school. But obviously, right now, I’m just trying to get healthy. I’m not sure what next year looks like. I’ve got to get my ankle better first and make sure I can play and get back to my normal self.”

We asked Bo Nix if he would return to Auburn next season. His answer was anything but definitive.

Nix continued by explaining that he thinks many other juniors are facing a similar decision this year with the NCAA granting student-athletes an extra year of eligibility. The Auburn quarterback maintained that his primary goal is to play in the NFL, so he’ll evaluate his options to see which is the best one to help him achieve that dream.

“It’s too big of a decision to make in about a week, or over the phone on an interview,” he said.

Nix’s 2021 season was cut short with a year-ending ankle injury, but prior to that he’d been one of the most durable quarterbacks in college football. He’d made 34 straight starts for Auburn prior to missing a Nov. 20 loss to South Carolina.

Based on his answer on Monday, it’s possible that Nix might’ve already played his last game for the Tigers.

Time will tell what he determines his future to be at Auburn in the coming weeks.