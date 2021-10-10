Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia.

The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.

Upon closer review of the play, there was definitely contact between the Auburn receiver and Georgia defender. A flag could have been thrown, but the call really could have gone either way. Nix disagrees.

The Auburn quarterback called out the refs for the non-pass interference call. He even went as far to say it would have been called if the roles were reversed and it was Georgia that was denied the end-zone.

“The guy completely grabbed him,” Nix said of the play. “Stuff like that we don’t ever get (called); it changes the game. If that had been them, they would have called it.”

Good teams overcome bad calls. And let’s be honest: Auburn probably wasn’t going to beat Georgia tonight, even if the Tigers did get that pass interference call Bo Nix wanted.

Auburn is now 4-2 on the season with losses to Penn State and Georgia. The Tigers’ schedule doesn’t get any easier from here on out, either. They play Arkansas next week, Ole Miss two weeks later and end the year with Alabama.

Good luck, Auburn.

