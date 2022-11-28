Breaking: Auburn Reportedly Decides On Next Head Coach

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the stadium as the Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Auburn football is reportedly on the verge of hiring its next head coach.

The Tigers are in the process of finalizing a deal with Liberty's Hugh Freeze, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Over the weekend, Freeze had been mentioned along with Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin as the two candidates Auburn was most focused on. Once it became clear Kiffin was staying in Oxford, Freeze's hiring seemed like a formality.

Freeze posted an 8-4 record at Liberty this season, and led the Flames to bowl games in all four years leading the program. He went 34-15 at LU.

From 2012-16, Freeze was the head coach of Ole Miss, where he took the Rebels to four bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl in 2015.

However, despite his success there, Freeze resigned in the summer of 2017 amid recruiting violations and the discovery of a "concerning pattern" of phone calls to escort services.

According to Football Scoop, Auburn requested a number of "diligence" related items on Freeze in recent days and was "very comfortable" with the feedback they received.