Breaking: SEC Football Coach’s Immediate Future “In Question”

Late Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting one SEC head coach’s future with his program is in jeopardy.

According to a report from Justin Hokanson, Bryan Harsin’s “immediate future at Auburn” is in question. The report comes after Auburn lost both coordinator positions in recent weeks.

Defensive coordinator Derek Mason resigned from his position following the 2021 season. Just a few days later, he was announced as the new defensive coordinator for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

BREAKING: Bryan Harsin’s immediate future at Auburn in question – Buckle up. (On3+) STORY: https://t.co/VkXmohVhN2 pic.twitter.com/Rypk1yfLD9 — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) February 4, 2022

Not long after Mason resigned to go coach for a different team, the Tigers coaching staff was dealt another tough blow. Offensive coordinator Austin Davis announced his resignation from the program as well.

He had been on the job for just two months before stepping down. After losing another key coach, Harsin said the team will have to adjust.

“We will adjust and we’ll bring somebody in that’s going to help us be successful,” Harsin said. “And the one thing about our offense is we do have great coaches on staff that know our system. It’s not slowing us down right now from getting our players better, and getting the new players that we brought in to learn what we’re doing. So who we bring in is going to enhance what we’ve already started.”

Well, what he started may be coming to a swift end.