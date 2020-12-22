Brent Venables Reportedly Makes Decision On Auburn Job

The Auburn head coaching vacancy is considered to be one of the most coveted openings headed into this college football offseason. The Tigers parted ways with long-time program leader Gus Malzahn earlier this month.

On Tuesday, another candidate emerged as a possible option to land at Auburn.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, sources within the university named Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as a potential hire for the open position. The long-time assistant spent his last nine years at the ACC powerhouse and has never held a head coaching job.

The report is just the latest in what’s become a saga for Auburn, complete with various twists and turns. Plenty of high-profile names have been mentioned including current DC Kevin Steele and Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian.

Now, it seems possible that the Tigers might be able to reel in one of the country’s best assistants in Venables.

So many twists and turns on this #Auburn coaching search… name we heard this morning that some key AU folks are hoping to hire as their new head coach is #Clemson DC Brent Venables. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 22, 2020

However, a conflicting report emerged less than 30 minutes after Feldman’s. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports shared the Venables told Clemson officials that he’s staying under Dabo Swinney as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Sources: Cross Clemson DC Brent Venables off the list at Auburn. He's told Clemson officials that he's staying. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2020

So, maybe it’s time to scratch Venables off of Auburn’s list as well.

At this point, many of the highly touted candidates that the SEC West school looked at have moved on. Auburn officially cross off Steele earlier this week, while Louisiana head coach Bill Napier also confirmed that he would stay put. Name after name gets scratched off of the school’s wish list leaving the Tigers stuck without a leader for the program.

Overall, the search has been far from straightforward and may not get resolved anytime soon. Hopefully, they’ll have a head coach by the time the 2021 season begins.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the Auburn coaching debacle over the next few days.