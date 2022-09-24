Bryan Harsin Is Trending After Auburn's Miraculous Win

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Prior to this Saturday's game between Auburn and Missouri, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic made it clear that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat.

"If they get beat today by Missouri, I'm told there's a really good chance they could pull the plug on him as early as tomorrow," Feldman said, via 247Sports. "It has felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year, but that feels like now it's got ramped up. The other crazy part of this is — if they do fire him this year, they're going to have to owe him $15.3 million on his buyout and they would have to pay 50% of that within 60 days."

Luckily for Feldman, his squad won in overtime because of a Missouri fumble at the goal line. It was a lucky break for Auburn to say the least.

Following Auburn's overtime win over Missouri, several people cracked jokes about Harsin's future with the program.

Auburn's quarterback situation is pretty rough at the moment. T.J. Finley was unable to play this afternoon due to a shoulder injury.

That being said, Auburn's quarterback troubles can't be used as an excuse. The play-calling this Saturday from Harsin was incredibly sloppy.

If Auburn can't go on a run this season, Harsin will most likely be fired. Unfortunately for him, the Tigers' schedule won't get any easier.

Auburn will face LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas over its next four games.