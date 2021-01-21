There’s one lingering question surrounding Auburn football this off-season: who will call plays on offense?

Offensive play-calling is a sensitive topic for the Tigers. Why? Let’s just say former head coach Gus Malzahn sparked unwelcome drama.

Malzahn had a knack for going back on his promises that said he would relinquish play-calling duties to his offensive coordinators. Will Bryan Harsin do the same?

Harsin didn’t call the plays during his time at Boise State – he left that responsibility to his offensive coordinators. He’ll do the same at Auburn with Mike Bobo.

“Mike is calling the plays and my responsibility right now is to help install and be there for the DNA of who we are on the offensive side,” Harsin said in a recent press conference, via Saturday Down South. “The things that we and I have been a part of, the things Coach Bobo and other coaches on our staff have been a part of, so as you start to talk scheme, what are some of the best things that we’ve all done? And it’s an open discussion.”

This is a wise move by Bryan Harsin. All Auburn fans can now take a collective deep breath.

The Gus Malzahn era is long gone. Harsin will allow his coordinators to do what they do best.

Harsin, meanwhile, will take on the CEO role for his program, similar to that of other coaches within the SEC.