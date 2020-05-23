Cam Newton Reacts To His Brother’s Transfer To Auburn

On Friday afternoon, Caylin Newton, the younger brother of NFL star Cam Newton, announced his transfer destination.

Caylin, the younger brother of the former Heisman Trophy winner, graduated from Howard this year. He announced last September that he would be taking a redshirt year with plans to transfer

He entered the 2019 season as the favorite to win the MEAC Player of the Year, but didn’t step on the field. After starring on the Howard football team, Newton decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Friday night, he announced his decision to transfer to Auburn, where his brother won a national title. Not long after Caylin made his announcement, Cam weighed in.

“You know how we rockin #WarEagle,” the elder Newton said on Instagram.

Cam Newton reacts to his younger brother, Caylin, committing to Auburn as a grad transfer. pic.twitter.com/yfL1JigT64 — Nathan King (@byNathanKing) May 23, 2020

Caylin likely won’t challenge for the starting quarterback role. True freshman quarterback Bo Nix led the team to nine wins in his very first season as the team’s starting quarterback.

Newton will have to take a back seat to Nix, at least until camp opens up later this summer. One report suggested Newton will see the field as a wide receiver in 2020 – in addition to competing for the quarterback job.

As for the elder Newton, he’s still looking for a new home after being released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason. He’s been linked to several teams, but remains a free agent.