Cam Newton’s Brother, Caylin, Announces Auburn Jersey Number

Cam Newton’s younger brother Caylin Newton is set to join the Auburn Tigers for the 2020 season after three years as the quarterback at Howard.

Now that he’s a member of the Tigers, Caylin Newton is going to need his own jersey number. And now he’s got it. On Sunday Caylin unveiled photos of himself in an Auburn shirt with the newly-assigned No. 23 jersey.

Auburn beat writer Justin Lee of the Opelika-Auburn News noted that there’s a significance to the number. He noted that it combines the No. 2 from Cam’s time at Auburn, and the No. 3 from his time at Howard.

Caylin Newton is joining the Tigers as a grad transfer for the 2020 season. He threw for over 2,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-MEAC honors in the process. But he had arguably the biggest win of his career as a true freshman in 2017, when he led the Bison as 45-point underdogs to a 43-40 win over UNLV.

Unfortunately, unless he’s planning on changing positions – and the uniform number seems to indicate as much – Caylin is likely to have a hard time finding reps at quarterback. Bo Nix appears firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback heading into his sophomore season.

The likelihood that non-conference games will be canceled will only further limit Caylin’s chances of seeing the field.

But we’re all looking forward to seeing what Caylin can do if and when he gets his chance.