CBS Says There Are 4 Favorites For The Auburn Job

The Auburn Tigers’ head coaching job is the most-attractive position on the market following the firing of head coach Gus Malzahn.

Auburn announced on Sunday that Malzahn, who had been the school’s coach since 2013, has been fired.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” Auburn AD Allen Greene said.

Malzahn led the Tigers to a national championship game appearance in his first year, but it’s been an up-and-down tenure since.

“Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity. We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best,” Auburn’s president said.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is seen by most as the frontrunner for the job, but according to CBS Sports, there could be four frontrunners:

Freeze

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal

Louisiana coach Billy Napier

UAB coach Bill Clark

CBS also named some other coaches to watch.

It would be surprising if the hire isn’t Freeze, but he does have some flaws in his resume. This will be an interesting search to watch moving forward.