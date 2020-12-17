CFB Insider On Auburn’s Timeline For Hiring Next Head Coach

Auburn football has yet to hire a new head coach, but a decision could reportedly be made by next week.

It’s been a turbulent ride for the Tigers as of late. Gus Malzahn is out after eight years with the program. Now, Auburn is looking for its next leader.

Plenty of candidates have been floated around by various college football insiders this week. Current Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele continues to be the most prevalent name in the discussion, but it’s not a done deal just yet.

College football insider Pete Thamel reports the Tigers are planning on interviewing several candidates, some of whom “play this weekend in championship games,” over the next week. Auburn fans won’t receive any further clarity on the head coaching search until next week, at the earliest.

The plan at Auburn is to still interview multiple candidates, some of whom play this weekend in championship games, according to sources. No clarity on that job is expected until next week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 17, 2020

Auburn football has a history of hiring within the program. When the Tigers fired Gene Chizik following the end of the 2012 season, they hired his former offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn to the top position. Perhaps this could be a similar situation.

This time, Auburn may want to emphasize the defensive side of the ball, which is where Kevin Steele fits. The current Auburn defensive coordinator has reportedly been the lead man for the head coaching position all along. But it’s interesting that a deal hasn’t been finalized.

Other potential Auburn candidates includes: Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian, Louisiana’s Billy Napier and even Oregon’s Mario Cristobal (though, it’s important to note Cristobal is reportedly on the verge of signing an extension with Oregon).

Right now, the Tigers’ plan involves interviewing several candidates over the next week or so. A decision could then come as soon as next week.

