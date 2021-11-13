The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Auburn’s Epic Collapse vs. Mississippi State

An overview of auburn's jordan-hare stadiumAUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers on September 15, 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Auburn was in complete control of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown. You can never count out Mike Leach, though.

The No. 17 Tigers took a 28-3 lead in the first half. Tanks Bigsby and Ja’Varrius Johnson both found the end-zone on the ground in the first quarter. Bo Nix then tossed two scores in the second to make it a 28-3 game. It was all Mississippi State from there on out.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers went on a rampage, tossing five touchdowns passes in a span of less than two quarters of play to put MSU up 36-28 in the fourth quarter.

This would be one of the most epic collapses in SEC history if Mississippi State goes on to win, right?

No Auburn coach or player is going to be as criticized as Bo Nix.

It’s pretty inexcusable to go scoreless the entire second half after putting up 28 points in the first. Unfortunately, that’s a bit of a trend throughout Nix’s career.

The Auburn quarterback has always shown flashes of brilliance throughout his college football career. But inconsistencies have plagued both him and the Tigers.

Auburn was just a few plays away from having a special season this year. But it appears the Tigers will finish on a mediocre note.

Mississippi State leads Auburn 36-28 late in the fourth quarter. Catch the game on ESPN.

