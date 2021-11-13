CFB World Reacts To Auburn’s Epic Collapse vs. Mississippi State

Auburn was in complete control of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown. You can never count out Mike Leach, though.

The No. 17 Tigers took a 28-3 lead in the first half. Tanks Bigsby and Ja’Varrius Johnson both found the end-zone on the ground in the first quarter. Bo Nix then tossed two scores in the second to make it a 28-3 game. It was all Mississippi State from there on out.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers went on a rampage, tossing five touchdowns passes in a span of less than two quarters of play to put MSU up 36-28 in the fourth quarter.

This would be one of the most epic collapses in SEC history if Mississippi State goes on to win, right?

Auburn was up 28-3 but now Mississippi State has shrunk the lead to 28-17 after this TD! pic.twitter.com/ENAviOn8E9 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 13, 2021

Every time i check in on Mississippi State-Auburn, Mississippi State is in the red zone. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 13, 2021

Holy comeback. What is this Mississippi State-Auburn game? Wasn’t Auburn up 28-3 shortly before halftime? Tigers now trail 36-28 in the 4th. #cfb #ncaafb #sec — Katie Lipton (@katielipton) November 13, 2021

and the first play from Mississippi State gets the Bulldogs into the red zone just an unreal meltdown from Auburn today — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 13, 2021

Auburn is getting desperate. The Tigers faked a punt on an Oscar Chapman pass that was reminiscent of backyard football. Mississippi State takes over inside Auburn territory, looking to extend its EIGHT point lead, after trailing by 25. — Caleb Jones (@calebjsports) November 13, 2021

No Auburn coach or player is going to be as criticized as Bo Nix.

It’s pretty inexcusable to go scoreless the entire second half after putting up 28 points in the first. Unfortunately, that’s a bit of a trend throughout Nix’s career.

The Auburn quarterback has always shown flashes of brilliance throughout his college football career. But inconsistencies have plagued both him and the Tigers.

Auburn was just a few plays away from having a special season this year. But it appears the Tigers will finish on a mediocre note.

Mississippi State leads Auburn 36-28 late in the fourth quarter. Catch the game on ESPN.