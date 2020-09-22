Charles Barkley Makes Prediction For Saturday’s Auburn-Kentucky Game

Kentucky football is not the SEC basement dweller that it used to be, with four straight bowl trips and 18 wins over the last two years under Mark Stoops. Charles Barkley, a huge Auburn football fan and a former Tigers basketball star and alumnus, isn’t concerned about this weekend’s game.

Saturday brings us the first week of the 2020 SEC football season. No. 9 Auburn hosts No. 23 Kentucky at noon. The Tigers enter the week as a 10.5-point home favorite.

Last night, Barkley appeared on the ESPN2 Monday Night Football Megacast stream hosted by Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit. The two college football broadcasters had a number of special guests pop up for a free-flowing discussion throughout the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints game, including Chuck, Dabo Swinney, and Peyton Manning. Barkley was asked about Saturday’s game.

“Oh, listen, things are never that bad — we’re going to kill Kentucky,” Barkley said during the show, per 247Sports. “I’m worried about Georgia the next week. Come on, man. This is not basketball. We’re not going to worry about Kentucky in football. Stop it, Herbie.”

"This is not basketball. We're not going to worry about Kentucky in football." Charles Barkley takes shot at Kentucky when asked about Auburn's opener:https://t.co/uWyE6gzAzO pic.twitter.com/8wmx1jNMdd — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 22, 2020

Manning thinks Stoops will use that as bulletin board material for the Wildcats. “OK, I hope Stoops is watching this interview, getting the troops fired up for this game,” the legendary quarterback said.

Historically, Charles Barkley is right. Kentucky has really struggled against Auburn football, with the Tigers holding a 26-6-1 all-time series lead against the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s last win in the Auburn series, which is only played every few years due to the SEC’s normal scheduling rotations, came in 2009. Before that, the Wildcats hadn’t won since 1966.

