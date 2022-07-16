Charles Barkley Defends Bryan Harsin: College Football World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Auburn legend Charles Barkley shared a message for football coach Bryan Harsin's naysayers.

"I'm a Bryan Harsin fan, and this is to all the Auburn people: Leave that man alone and let him do his freaking job," Barkley said during an appearance on The Next Round. "He's only been there a year. Just leave the man alone and let him do his job."

Barkley continued: "For the people who keep bothering this man, I wish somebody would just slap the hell out of them."

Unsurprisingly, most Auburn fans are glad that Barkley defended Harsin.

Here are some reactions to Barkley's rant about Harsin's critics:

Harsin finished his first year at Auburn with a 6-7 record. That's obviously not a great mark for him or the program.

That being said, the future remains bright at Auburn. With plenty of talent still on the roster, the hope is that the Tigers will have more success in 2022.

Auburn will start the new season at home against Mercer on Sept. 3.