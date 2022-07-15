Charles Barkley Makes Stance On Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin Very Clear

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin received a lot of criticism during his first year with the program. That being said, it's very evident that NBA legend Charles Barkley still has faith in him.

During an appearance on The Next Round, Barkley shared his thoughts on Harsin's outlook at Auburn. He believes the Tigers will be just fine as long as people let the head coach do his job.

"I'm a Bryan Harsin fan, and this is to all the Auburn people: Leave that man alone and let him do his freaking job," Barkley said. "He's only been there a year. Just leave the man alone and let him do his job."

Barkley then sent a hilarious message to Harsin's critics.



"For the people who keep bothering this man, I wish somebody would just slap the hell out of them."

Harsin finished Year 1 at Auburn with a 6-7 record. That just won't cut it for a program with such rich history.

Whether Barkley likes it or not, there'll be a lot of pressure on Harsin this upcoming season.

Auburn will start the 2022 season at home against Mercer.