Charles Barkley Reveals His “Greatest Experience” In Sports

Charles Barkley was part of some incredible moments on the hardwood, but it turns out the Hall of Famer’s greatest experience in sports occurred when he was just a spectator.

During this week’s Bruce, Barkley & Basketball Golf Classic at Grand National, Barkley spoke to reporters about his love for his alma mater and several other topics regarding Auburn’s basketball program.

While at the fundraiser, Barkley admit that watching Auburn make the Final Four in 2019 was the greatest sports experience of his life.

“I’ve had an amazing, blessed life, but Auburn going to the Final Four a couple years ago was probably my greatest sports experience,” Barkley said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think that Auburn would ever make it to the Final Four. So I’ll never forget that day. I’ll never forget that. That was just an amazing accomplishment. And now to have us have a good team consistently, that makes it even better. We got a great coach.”

Auburn defeated New Mexico State, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky to punch its ticket to the Final Four.

Bruce Pearl’s squad was just a few seconds away from making the national championship game, but the Virginia Cavaliers had an incredible comeback to walk out of U.S. Bank Stadium with a 63-62 victory.

If Auburn wins a national title in the next few years, we’d imagine that’ll become Barkley’s favorite moment in sports.