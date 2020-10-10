Charles Barkley Was Stunned By Kirk Herbstreit’s College GameDay Pick

Kirk Herbstreit had a bold prediction during today’s edition of College GameDay that caught NBA legend Charles Barkley’s attention.

When the crew was making their picks for the Arkansas-Auburn game, Herbstreit surprisingly picked the Razorbacks to come out on top.

“I called the Auburn-Georgia game last week and saw Auburn firsthand, and I realized they have some major issues on their offensive line,” Herbstreit said. “I think Arkansas has some newfound confidence. Sam Pittman is doing a good job, Barry Odom is coaching up the defense, and Feleipe Franks is playing with maturity.

Herbstreit’s upset pick led to Barkley sending him a text message while the show was still on air. Fortunately for those watching at home, Herbstreit shared Barkley’s message.

The text from Barkley said “Are you serious? Arkansas?”

Charles Barkley was not happy with Kirk Herbstreit's pick for today's Arkansas-Auburn game.

Arkansas is coming off a huge win over Mississippi State. However, the school hasn’t won back-to-back games over ranked opponents in a long time.

If Herbstreit ends up getting this pick wrong, he’ll probably never hear the end of it from Barkley.

Barkley wasn’t the only notable sports figure to send a message to the College GameDay crew this Saturday.

Right before Desmond Howard made his pick for the Clemson-Miami game, he received a text from Ray Lewis that said “I’m watching who you pick, bro.”