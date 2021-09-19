College Football Fans Are Furious With Awful Targeting Call

College football fans are furious with a targeting call that took place just moments ago in the Auburn-Penn State game.

Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain was ejected from Saturday night’s game for targeting. Upon closer review, the referee’s call was truly awful.

McClain tried to prevent Penn State’s Parker Washington from getting extra yardage by going for a low hit. He was clearly leading with his shoulder. Because of Washington’s angle in which he was diving forward though, McClain’s shoulder hit Washington’s helmet. To make matters worse, the refs actually ejected McClain from the game.

It doesn’t get much worse than this.

Auburn Linebacker Zakoby McClain has been ejected for Targeting pic.twitter.com/ZOF4EW1LWW — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 19, 2021

What was McClain supposed to do? He was making a football play. The refs just had to get involved and eject him from the game.

It’s worth mentioning they were SEC refs. Regardless, fans are furious with the call.

“Targeting rules need to change if this is going to be called targeting,” one fan said.

“I don’t believe that was targeting,” said veteran referee Terry McAulay. “Until he is clearly on the ground, he is still a ball carrier and not defenseless. Thus, he doesn’t get head/neck area protection. Not a forcible hit with the crown, so its not targeting.” Check out what the rest of the college football world is saying about the latest awful targeting call. Like what is the defender supposed to do? Let him score? They need to fix this targeting crap. Either give them 2 warnings and gone or get rid of it. pic.twitter.com/wkGLPIJd8W — SportsTalkSEC (@SportsTalk_SEC) September 19, 2021

I don’t believe that was targeting. Until he is clearly on the ground, he is still a ball carrier and not defenseless. Thus, he doesn’t get head/neck area protection. Not a forcible hit with the crown, so its not targeting.#AUBvsPSU — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) September 19, 2021

Targeting is ruining college football. That was a joke. What’s he supposed to do? Let him score?? — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) September 19, 2021

I agree. Targeting and what it has become makes no sense. It’s wildly subjective https://t.co/HkOFcX32fB — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 19, 2021

Targeting is so trash. Basically saying he had to let him score the TD — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 19, 2021

That’s not targeting — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) September 19, 2021

It’s time for college football to make a change. This is getting ridiculous at this point.

Tune into ABC to catch the rest of Auburn-Penn State.