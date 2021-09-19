The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With Awful Targeting Call

Long shot of Beaver Stadium for a "White Out" at Penn State.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 25: A general view of Beaver Stadium during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2014 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

College football fans are furious with a targeting call that took place just moments ago in the Auburn-Penn State game.

Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain was ejected from Saturday night’s game for targeting. Upon closer review, the referee’s call was truly awful.

McClain tried to prevent Penn State’s Parker Washington from getting extra yardage by going for a low hit. He was clearly leading with his shoulder. Because of Washington’s angle in which he was diving forward though, McClain’s shoulder hit Washington’s helmet. To make matters worse, the refs actually ejected McClain from the game.

It doesn’t get much worse than this.

What was McClain supposed to do? He was making a football play. The refs just had to get involved and eject him from the game.

It’s worth mentioning they were SEC refs. Regardless, fans are furious with the call.

“Targeting rules need to change if this is going to be called targeting,” one fan said. 

“I don’t believe that was targeting,” said veteran referee Terry McAulay. “Until he is clearly on the ground, he is still a ball carrier and not defenseless. Thus, he doesn’t get head/neck area protection. Not a forcible hit with the crown, so its not targeting.”

Check out what the rest of the college football world is saying about the latest awful targeting call.

It’s time for college football to make a change. This is getting ridiculous at this point.

Tune into ABC to catch the rest of Auburn-Penn State.

