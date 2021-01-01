College Football Fans Aren’t Happy With The Citrus Bowl

The Spun

Auburn faces Virginia in the Final Four.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Fans cheer during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The game hasn’t even started yet, but the Citrus Bowl is already getting criticized by college football fans.

On Friday morning, the Citrus Bowl tweeted out a picture of Camping World Stadium with the caption “Ok we stayed up all night but we think we got this right.”

That tweet from the Citrus Bowl sent the college football world into a frenzy because one of the end zones said “Fightin’ Rece Davises.” Unfortunately this picture was photoshopped, as the actual end zone simply says “Northwestern.”

For those who don’t remember, the “Fightin’ Rece Davises” moniker came from Joey Galloway who made a bizarre comment about the Northwestern football team in November, saying “Honestly, they’ve got a bunch of Rece Davises running around out there.”

College football fans are upset they’ve been lied to, and it’s hard to blame them. It would’ve been hilarious if Northwestern’s end zone was dedicated to ESPN’s Rece Davis.

As Stephen A. Smith once said, “We’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok, and flat out deceived.”

Kickoff for the Citrus Bowl is at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. It should be a tough test for Pat Fitzgerald’s squad, which has been a pleasant surprise this season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Auburn a 59.6 percent chance of defeating Northwestern this afternoon.


