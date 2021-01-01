College Football Fans Aren’t Happy With The Citrus Bowl

The game hasn’t even started yet, but the Citrus Bowl is already getting criticized by college football fans.

On Friday morning, the Citrus Bowl tweeted out a picture of Camping World Stadium with the caption “Ok we stayed up all night but we think we got this right.”

That tweet from the Citrus Bowl sent the college football world into a frenzy because one of the end zones said “Fightin’ Rece Davises.” Unfortunately this picture was photoshopped, as the actual end zone simply says “Northwestern.”

For those who don’t remember, the “Fightin’ Rece Davises” moniker came from Joey Galloway who made a bizarre comment about the Northwestern football team in November, saying “Honestly, they’ve got a bunch of Rece Davises running around out there.”

College football fans are upset they’ve been lied to, and it’s hard to blame them. It would’ve been hilarious if Northwestern’s end zone was dedicated to ESPN’s Rece Davis.

hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok, and flat out deceived pic.twitter.com/r6A8VPYRYB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2021

As Stephen A. Smith once said, “We’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok, and flat out deceived.”

Kickoff for the Citrus Bowl is at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. It should be a tough test for Pat Fitzgerald’s squad, which has been a pleasant surprise this season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Auburn a 59.6 percent chance of defeating Northwestern this afternoon.