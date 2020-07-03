SEC Network Analyst: This Could Be ‘One Of The Most Important Weekends In Recent College Football History’

Normally, this weekend is one reserved for celebration. The Fourth of July generally brings large gatherings, barbecues, and general revelry that is not at all advisable given our current situation, as COVID-19 continues to spread through the country, and the college football world.

Many college football teams have had players come back to campus for voluntary workouts in recent weeks. Huge programs like Clemson, LSU, and Oklahoma have had significant numbers test positive for the coronavirus. For LSU, that reportedly came after some players attended a local nightclub.

A few weeks ago, it looks like we might be able to move forward with the season as scheduled, with some reduced attendance and other precautions. Now, pessimism over having any sort of season this fall is growing rapidly. Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley is among those calling for the powers that be to consider moving the college football season to the spring, with hopes of a vaccine coming this winter.

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is worried about what may happen after this holiday weekend. Memorial Day is thought to be responsible for some of the spread around the country. If people don’t take caution this weekend, Independence Day could have a similar impact. Cubelic says this may be “one of the most important weekends in recent college football history.”

Feels like we are entering one of the most important weekends in recent college football history. Without a single game. A week from now will be very telling. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) July 3, 2020

The Big Ten and SEC are reportedly against the idea of a spring season. Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour called it a last resort. If players and others around these programs take unnecessary risks this weekend, and the virus spreads through more programs this close to camps opening in August, there may not be many more options.

a very pessimistic guess: we ain’t making it https://t.co/CgJJCSDcsJ — BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) July 3, 2020

The Ivy League is coming close to a decision to make that move for a spring season. Hopefully things go well this weekend and that’s not necessary for the major conferences as we get closer to the fall, but we are certainly entering a perilous part of the calendar, as cases continue to climb day by day across the country.