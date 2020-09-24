The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: Week 4

The weekend that many college football fans have been waiting for is here. The SEC football season begins this weekend, two weeks after the ACC and Big 12 got their seasons going.

With the SEC in action, we have our best week of college football yet. Ole Miss, led by new head coach Lane Kiffin, hosts Florida. Defending national champion LSU gets another high-profile new coach, Mike Leach, with Mississippi State coming to Death Valley. In our lone ranked matchup this week, No. 23 Kentucky travels to No. 8 Auburn.

The rest of the FBS has some fun games as well. No. 21 Pitt hosts a No. 24 Louisville squad looking to bounce back from a loss to Miami. Ranked Cincinnati and Army teams have a fun Group of Five game. Miami looks to run up the score against a floundering Florida State squad. No. 18 BYU hosts one of the most frisky G5s of the last few years, Troy.

Unfortunately, we have lost some intriguing games as well. No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest, FAU vs. USF, Houston vs. North Texas, and Arkansas State vs. Tulsa have been postponed.

Last week was a pretty chalky one for our picks. Only one of us nailed Boston College’s impressive win over Duke, while two had Marshall knocking off Sun Belt power Appalachian State. Everyone is within two wins through two weeks of picks.

Here’s where things stand two weeks of picks:

T-1. Dan Lyons: 19-6

T-1. Matt Hladik: 19-6

T-1. Chris Rosvoglou: 19-6

T-1. Alek Arend: 19-6

T-5. Matt Lombardi: 18-7

T-5. Andrew Holleran: 18-7

T-5. Tzvi Machlin: 18-7

T-8. Steve Driscoll: 17-8

T-8. Andrew McCarty: 17-8

Here are our picks for Week 4 of the 2020 college football season:

Each week, we pick every game involving Power Five and/or ranked teams. Check back as we update our standings.