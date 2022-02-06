College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Auburn News

According to reports, a small group of Auburn fans has made its way to Toomer’s Corner today in support of embattled head coach Bryan Harsin.

Harsin went just 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC during the 2021 season, his first at Auburn. After an turbulent start to the offseason, in which multiple players and coaches exited the program, Harsin is said to be on the proverbial hot seat.

No decision has been made yet by the Auburn administration about his future, but if Harsin is fired, these fans in his corner aren’t going down quietly.

Not surprisingly, a lot of people aren’t really sure what Harsin has shown in his limited time on The Plains to merit this kind of response from anybody, even if it is a small group of supporters.

Approaching Peak Auburn right now https://t.co/7Xa9WaSe5B — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 6, 2022

Literally tens of people https://t.co/nGjp8OOBNM — Will West (@WillWestWNML) February 6, 2022

All this for a 6-7 coach? https://t.co/wYujxVxb9m — Chris Barnewall (@ChrisBarnewall) February 6, 2022

I think this coach inspires a certain base of support because he's a big tough manball coach who didn't give into PC losers and vaccine sheep. Plenty of the people who want him out like that stuff too, but they don't like hemorrhaging talent and falling further behind Bama/UGA https://t.co/RVhNFbUgUY — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 6, 2022

They’re really doing all this for a coach that might not actually be good https://t.co/RJUkDKASgt — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) February 6, 2022

It Just Means More. https://t.co/jKJRF6qRc9 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 6, 2022

Reminds me of the "DOZENS" gif @ChrisAbshire sent me when talking about LSU basketball a few years ago… https://t.co/Qqi6bU8YX9 — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) February 6, 2022

Harsanon was a month late to its January 6th https://t.co/mTxHmptN3j — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 6, 2022

Harsin arrived at Auburn after a successful seven-year tenure at Boise State, during which he went 69-19 and reached six bowl games.

That success did not transfer over for Harsin in his first season at AU. Time will tell if he’ll have an opportunity at a second campaign.