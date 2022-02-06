The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Auburn News

Bryan Harsin on the sideline.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers (blue shirt) looks on during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

According to reports, a small group of Auburn fans has made its way to Toomer’s Corner today in support of embattled head coach Bryan Harsin.

Harsin went just 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC during the 2021 season, his first at Auburn. After an turbulent start to the offseason, in which multiple players and coaches exited the program, Harsin is said to be on the proverbial hot seat.

No decision has been made yet by the Auburn administration about his future, but if Harsin is fired, these fans in his corner aren’t going down quietly.

Not surprisingly, a lot of people aren’t really sure what Harsin has shown in his limited time on The Plains to merit this kind of response from anybody, even if it is a small group of supporters.

Harsin arrived at Auburn after a successful seven-year tenure at Boise State, during which he went 69-19 and reached six bowl games.

That success did not transfer over for Harsin in his first season at AU. Time will tell if he’ll have an opportunity at a second campaign.

