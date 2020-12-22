College Football World Reacts To Auburn Coaching Search

Auburn’s coaching search isn’t going nearly as well as the athletic department thought it would. In fact, it’s reaching the point where the college football world is starting to question what’s going on behind the scenes.

This week, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports announced that UAB’s Bill Clark is no longer in the running for the Auburn job. He reportedly had a strong interview for the position.

Clark isn’t the only candidate out of the running for the job opening. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has made it clear he’s not leaving his current position.

Louisiana’s Billy Napier also rejected a chance to take the Auburn job. He prefers to stay with the Ragin’ Cajuns instead.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if Auburn will botch this coaching search. The whole point of moving on from Gus Malzahn was to find a replacement who can help the program contend with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and the rest of the SEC.

Tigers defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been mentioned as a top candidate for the job, which has resulted in several fans cracking jokes on social media.

Kevin Steele is 9-36 all time as a head coach. Possible front runner for the Auburn job. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/XBkNwGpPSP — CFFInsiders (@InsiderCff) December 15, 2020

This Coaching Search makes you realize where #Auburn Football really is right now and how they are valued. Tony Elliott declined an interview to stay as an OC at #Clemson. Billy Napier turned the job down to stay at wait for it, #Louisiana. Truly Eye Opening. — @CoachesTalk (@CoachesTalk) December 21, 2020

Auburn: “Will you be our football coach?” Every college football coach in America: pic.twitter.com/6RUtO1Y7Qj — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 22, 2020

Considering how high the standards are at Auburn, settling for Steele would not be seen as a good move by the fan base.

