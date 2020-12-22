The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Auburn Coaching Search

An Auburn supporter waves the flag on the field for the Tigers.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 30: A member of Auburn Tigers cheer team waves a flag during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Auburn’s coaching search isn’t going nearly as well as the athletic department thought it would. In fact, it’s reaching the point where the college football world is starting to question what’s going on behind the scenes.

This week, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports announced that UAB’s Bill Clark is no longer in the running for the Auburn job. He reportedly had a strong interview for the position.

Clark isn’t the only candidate out of the running for the job opening. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has made it clear he’s not leaving his current position.

Louisiana’s Billy Napier also rejected a chance to take the Auburn job. He prefers to stay with the Ragin’ Cajuns instead.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if Auburn will botch this coaching search. The whole point of moving on from Gus Malzahn was to find a replacement who can help the program contend with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and the rest of the SEC.

Tigers defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been mentioned as a top candidate for the job, which has resulted in several fans cracking jokes on social media.

 

Considering how high the standards are at Auburn, settling for Steele would not be seen as a good move by the fan base.

Who do you think will become the coach of the Auburn Tigers?


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.