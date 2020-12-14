College Football World Reacts To Auburn Coaching Search News

Auburn surprised some of the college football world when the program fired long-time head coach Gus Malzahn following Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

But the college football world was even more shaken by the latest news regarding the Tigers coaching search.

According to AL.com, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele emerged as a frontrunner for the team’s vacant head coaching spot. The 62-year-old assistant assumed the interim role after Malzahn was fired. Auburn went 6-4 in the 2020 regular season but finished third in the SEC West behind rival Alabama and Texas A&M.

The move would certainly be surprising after many anticipated the Tigers to pursue a high-profile target that would excite the program’s rabid fanbase. Liberty’s Hugh Freeze and Oregon’s Mario Cristobal originally floated towards the top of the expected wish list for the SEC competitor.

Even more surprising would be the lengths that Auburn went just to elevate a program assistant. The Tigers are expected to pay Malzahn a $21.4 million buyout to get out of the remaining four years on his very lucrative seven-year deal.

Here’s how many pundits and reporters reacted on Twitter to the Steele news:

Re Auburn and Kevin Steele..

– school fires fairly successful head coach

– pays that coach millions to not coach

– replaces him with defensive-minded internal candidate who struggled in a previous head coaching stop Sounds familiar.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ngpMLkvsUp — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 14, 2020

There's a big-time Auburn booster that is pushing HARD for Kevin Steele. I'm not sure if everyone else is on the same page. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 14, 2020

Auburn firing Gus Malzahn in order to promote Kevin Steele would be a very Auburn thing to do. I still think it’s a smokescreen. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 14, 2020

“Urban Meyer has been in Auburn” “Mario Cristobal in negotiations” “Hugh Freeze is ready and willing” “Kevin Steele poised to takeover” pic.twitter.com/l6gkIcmJcq — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) December 14, 2020

Steele previously served as the head coach at Baylor from 1999 to 2002. He went 9-36 in four seasons with the Bears. Since then. he floated around to various SEC and ACC competitors before settling at Auburn in 2016.

For Malzahn, the end of his time at Auburn has to feel fairly frustrating. The school fired the 55-year-old on Sunday after he compiled a 68-35 record and one SEC Championship over eight seasons. Still, his performance in 2020 wasn’t enough to save his job.

Time will tell what Auburn does next with its football program. Whether Steele or another coach takes over, expectations will be high for the next team leader to bring the Tigers into the nation’s upper echelon.