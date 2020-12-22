College Football World Reacts To Auburn Hiring Bryan Harsin

The Auburn Tigers are reportedly narrowing down their coaching search, and the candidate expected to land the job might just surprise the college football world.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Auburn job is expected to go to Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin.

Ironically enough, Harsin first began his head coaching career at Arkansas State. He replaced Gus Malzahn, who left the program for Auburn. It wasn’t until this year when Auburn decided to finally move on from Malzahn.

Now, another former Arkansas State product could take over at Auburn. That being said, Harsin is well-known for his tenure at Boise State.

Over the course of his Boise State career, Harsin has a 69-19 record. He has led the Broncos to bowl games every year and has won double-digit games in five different seasons.

This doesn’t seem like an awful hire by Auburn, but there are plenty of people questioning the school’s thought process.

Auburn doing everything it has done in the last two weeks just to hire the guy that Arkansas State hired after Gus is even funnier than hiring Freeze would've been. https://t.co/bdwuh80Bcm — Alligator Army (@AlligatorArmy) December 22, 2020

Wow. Harsin finally leaving the blue turf for a monster gig. Does that mean Kellen Moore to Boise State now? 👀 https://t.co/BR8IczbStx — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) December 22, 2020

Bryan Harsin is 69-19 in seven years at Boise State, where he has won three outright Mountain West championships and has never finished lower than second in the conference. #nice — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 22, 2020

On this episode, I ask Godfrey, "So is Auburn gonna settle now or is this time for some big dumb Auburn and they're going to hire some big name out of nowhere?" Godfrey said the latter. And an hour later, we have Bryan Harsin leaving Boise. Trust @38Godfrey: https://t.co/HHH1JRL4ez — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 22, 2020

Got to chat in person with Bryan Harsin on our trip to Boise. Smart. Aggressive. Offensive-minded. Innovative. Confident. Bowl game every season. Finished in top 25 four of last six years. Good hire for Auburn. Bummer loss for Broncos fans. He’s really good. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) December 22, 2020

Harsin leaving Boise State behind would leave the school scrambling for a new coach. There are some people wondering if Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would leave the NFL to coach his alma mater.

Making the jump from the Mountain West to the SEC won’t be easy, but Harsin has been a hot commodity on the coaching market for the past few years. Besides, it’s hard to blame him for pursuing a more notable job.