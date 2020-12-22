The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn Hiring Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin signals a Boise State touchdown.LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Boise State Broncos cheers from the sideline moments before the his team defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Auburn Tigers are reportedly narrowing down their coaching search, and the candidate expected to land the job might just surprise the college football world.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Auburn job is expected to go to Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin.

Ironically enough, Harsin first began his head coaching career at Arkansas State. He replaced Gus Malzahn, who left the program for Auburn. It wasn’t until this year when Auburn decided to finally move on from Malzahn.

Now, another former Arkansas State product could take over at Auburn. That being said, Harsin is well-known for his tenure at Boise State.

Over the course of his Boise State career, Harsin has a 69-19 record. He has led the Broncos to bowl games every year and has won double-digit games in five different seasons.

This doesn’t seem like an awful hire by Auburn, but there are plenty of people questioning the school’s thought process.

Harsin leaving Boise State behind would leave the school scrambling for a new coach. There are some people wondering if Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would leave the NFL to coach his alma mater.

Making the jump from the Mountain West to the SEC won’t be easy, but Harsin has been a hot commodity on the coaching market for the past few years. Besides, it’s hard to blame him for pursuing a more notable job.


