College Football World Reacts To Auburn, Lane Kiffin Rumor

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn is looking for a new head football coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday.

According to 247Sports SEC insider Brandon Marcello, the coach to keep an eye on for the position is already in the SEC West.

"The top name to watch at Auburn: Lane Kiffin," Marcello tweeted.

Kiffin has reinvigorated the Ole Miss program, going 23-9 in two-plus seasons. Currently, his Rebels are 8-1 and ranked 11th in the AP poll.

Obviously, Ole Miss fans aren't happy to see him linked to another job opening, especially one in the conference.

"It just never ends...... He's all Hotty Toddy, and he ain't leaving Oxford!" one woman tweeted in response to Marcello.

Others people have mentioned that it might not be the Auburn job Kiffin covets, but another one in the same state.

"If Lane wants the Alabama job as bad as we know he does, why would he go to Auburn and press the reset button on his career yet again?" asked one Twitter user.

"Lol why would he go to auburn when he knows he’s got the 'Bama job after Saban?" echoed another.

It could also be possible that this is all a ploy to get Kiffin a larger contract.

"Lane Kiffin is going to get a pay raise. Either at Ole Miss or Auburn," said a Miami fan. "His agent does this every year when a job opens and shakes down Ole Miss to give Lane the bigger bag."

As his name gets linked to the Auburn opening, Kiffin is currently on a bye week. His team returns to the field against Alabama on Nov. 12.