The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Bo Nix Announcement

Bo Nix throws a pass during Auburn football's win over Oregon.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 31: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers scrambles with the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the fourth quarter during the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After three years as the starting quarterback at Auburn, Bo Nix entered the transfer portal looking for a new school to start at in 2022. His choice certainly surprised a lot of people.

On Sunday, Nix took to social media and announced he is heading to Eugene, Oregon and joining the Oregon Ducks. Nix made his college football debut against Oregon in 2019, beating them on a late touchdown to win 27-21.

More relevantly, the move reunites Nix with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was hired in the same role at Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning. That’s a pretty strong indicator that Nix will be in a position to start from day one.

College football fans are quite intrigued by the move given his connection to Dillingham. Some believe that he’s a perfect fit for primetime games in the Pac-12:

But if there’s one fanbase happier to see Nix going to Oregon than Oregon fans, it’s Georgia fans.

Many Bulldogs fans have taken to Twitter to delight in the fact that the quarterback they beat three straight times as an Auburn quarterback will be facing them in the 2022 season opener:

Bo Nix started 34 games in three years for Auburn. He completed 59.4-percent of his passes for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns in that span. Nix ranks third on Auburn’s all-time leading passer list.

With his experience in Dan Lanning’s offense, Nix could help the new era of Oregon football get off to a quick start.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.