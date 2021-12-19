College Football World Reacts To Bo Nix Announcement

After three years as the starting quarterback at Auburn, Bo Nix entered the transfer portal looking for a new school to start at in 2022. His choice certainly surprised a lot of people.

On Sunday, Nix took to social media and announced he is heading to Eugene, Oregon and joining the Oregon Ducks. Nix made his college football debut against Oregon in 2019, beating them on a late touchdown to win 27-21.

More relevantly, the move reunites Nix with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was hired in the same role at Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning. That’s a pretty strong indicator that Nix will be in a position to start from day one.

College football fans are quite intrigued by the move given his connection to Dillingham. Some believe that he’s a perfect fit for primetime games in the Pac-12:

I'm not sure a player's style better personifies #Pac12AfterDark than Bo Nix. This could be a perfect fit. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 19, 2021

Auburn starting QB Bo Nix commits to Oregon. He played for @KennyDillingham at Auburn as a frosh in 2019. pic.twitter.com/SNmECEUOfH — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 19, 2021

Oh, Bo Nix is going to have his fourth different coordinator in four years, you say? HA YOU THOUGHT https://t.co/b8d9Gj85x7 — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) December 19, 2021

But if there’s one fanbase happier to see Nix going to Oregon than Oregon fans, it’s Georgia fans.

Many Bulldogs fans have taken to Twitter to delight in the fact that the quarterback they beat three straight times as an Auburn quarterback will be facing them in the 2022 season opener:

So Bo Nix is going to Oregon……good to know we will start 2022 off being 1-0 #GoDawgs — We Are Dawgnation!🐶🔴⚫️ (@We_R_Dawgnation) December 19, 2021

If Georgia wins its first game next season, Bo Nix’s career record against the Bulldogs will be pic.twitter.com/RpVohRWWO4 — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) December 19, 2021

Bo Nix has to play Georgia again even at Oregon 😂. That’s some funny stuff — CB (@CRB1090) December 19, 2021

Bo Nix started 34 games in three years for Auburn. He completed 59.4-percent of his passes for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns in that span. Nix ranks third on Auburn’s all-time leading passer list.

With his experience in Dan Lanning’s offense, Nix could help the new era of Oregon football get off to a quick start.