The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Coach Pat Dye

An Auburn supporter waves the flag on the field for the Tigers.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 30: A member of Auburn Tigers cheer team waves a flag during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The college football world lost a legend today with the passing of former Auburn Tigers head coach Pat Dye.

Dye entered the hospital in May for kidney issues. During his stay, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Monday, Dye passed away at the age of 80.

From 1981-1992, Dye manned the sidelines for AU, reviving the Tiger program. During that time, he compiled an overall record of 99-39-4 and led Auburn to four SEC titles, including three in a row from 1987-89.

Dye’s teams reached nine bowl games, going 6-2-1 in postseason play. The Blythe, Ga., native and University of Georgia alum was also named SEC Coach of the Year three times. Dye went 6-6 against Alabama, including four straight wins from 1986-89.

As news of Dye’s death began circulating, tributes began pouring in from around the college football world. You can read some of them below.

It is safe to say that Auburn’s stature in college football wouldn’t be what it is without Dye. He laid the groundwork for the program to return to glory, as it had been more than 20 years since the Tigers last won the SEC before Dye was hired.

Additionally, AU had a losing record in four of the six seasons prior to Dye getting the job. His impact was profound.

Rest in peace, Coach.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.