The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Gus Malzahn Getting Fired

Gus Malzahn coaching on the sideline for Auburn.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers reacts after a touchdown by the Alabama Crimson Tide was overturned after review during the fourth quarter at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After eight seasons at Auburn, Gus Malzahn has officially been fired by the program. He leaves behind a program that he took to two SEC Championship Games and the last-ever BCS National Championship Game.

In his eight years with the Tigers, Malzahn went 68-35 overall and 39-26 in the SEC. Perhaps most importantly, he went 3-5 in the Iron Bowl against arch-rival Alabama. The most famous of those wins was his first – the legendary Kick Six.

But after winning the SEC Championship and losing to FSU in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, Malzahn’s team struggled to reach double-digit wins. They made the SEC Championship Game only once more, but lost to Georgia in 2017.

Many in sports media were quick to note that Auburn is has to pay a pretty penny just to get rid of Malzahn. His buyout is reportedly upwards of $21 million. That’s a lot of money just to get rid of a guy who went 6-4.

Auburn fans and rivals alike are wishing Malzahn well and thanked him for both the memories and the culture change at Auburn.

Finding a head coach who can win consistently in the SEC is difficult enough (ask Gene Chizik). Finding one who can consistently beat Nick Saban and win the SEC West is almost impossible.

Whoever is slated to replace Gus Malzahn is going to have huge shoes to fill.

As for Malzahn, he’s now $24 million richer and only 55. He can find another big job if he wants to.

Will Gus Malzahn be a head coach for another team in 2021?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.