College Football World Reacts To Gus Malzahn Getting Fired

After eight seasons at Auburn, Gus Malzahn has officially been fired by the program. He leaves behind a program that he took to two SEC Championship Games and the last-ever BCS National Championship Game.

In his eight years with the Tigers, Malzahn went 68-35 overall and 39-26 in the SEC. Perhaps most importantly, he went 3-5 in the Iron Bowl against arch-rival Alabama. The most famous of those wins was his first – the legendary Kick Six.

But after winning the SEC Championship and losing to FSU in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, Malzahn’s team struggled to reach double-digit wins. They made the SEC Championship Game only once more, but lost to Georgia in 2017.

Many in sports media were quick to note that Auburn is has to pay a pretty penny just to get rid of Malzahn. His buyout is reportedly upwards of $21 million. That’s a lot of money just to get rid of a guy who went 6-4.

Gus Malzahn's buyout is *$21.45 million.* SEC boosters not gonna let a little ol pandemic get in the way of firing a 6-4 coach. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 13, 2020

Gus Malzahn's buyout is $21.45 million, per USA Today. It will be paid in full. This is happening during a pandemic and while college athletic departments around the country face a massive financial crisis, one that's already resulted in layoffs, salary reductions and furloughs. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 13, 2020

Auburn fans and rivals alike are wishing Malzahn well and thanked him for both the memories and the culture change at Auburn.

Wow, Auburn firing Gus Malzahn. Good luck to the next coach. It’s the toughest job in America. More proof that every coach in the SEC has a shelf life. Especially, when you’re always comparing your way to the “Bama way.” — Hutson Mason (@HMason14) December 13, 2020

Gus Malzahn is connected to some of the greatest moments in college football history throughout his time at Auburn. I’ll always be thankful for those. #WarEagle forever, Gus. Sincerely, thank you for everything @CoachGusMalzahn. pic.twitter.com/BsXRq6jQAG — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) December 13, 2020

Wow. #Auburn fires Gus Malzahn today. He gave it a good run. Guess the top brass couldn’t get over him losing to #UofSC. But also, #RollTide — Will Grady (@willgrady) December 13, 2020

Finding a head coach who can win consistently in the SEC is difficult enough (ask Gene Chizik). Finding one who can consistently beat Nick Saban and win the SEC West is almost impossible.

Whoever is slated to replace Gus Malzahn is going to have huge shoes to fill.

As for Malzahn, he’s now $24 million richer and only 55. He can find another big job if he wants to.

Will Gus Malzahn be a head coach for another team in 2021?