College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze's Message For Nick Saban

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Hugh Freeze was officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn's new head coach. He wasted no time sharing his thoughts about Nick Saban.

Freeze told reporters that he's friends with Saban. That being said, he's ready to go toe-to-toe with the legendary coach in the SEC West.

"I have great respect for Nick," Freeze said. "He and Mrs. Terry have been great friends to us too, but I hope they're a little nervous today."

Judging by several tweets, the college football world doesn't think Saban is nervous about Auburn hiring Freeze as its new coach.



"They’re not," Ricky L. Green tweeted. "Little brother will always be little brother."

"They're not," one person replied.

"Not at all," another person wrote.

Saban owns a 3-2 record against Freeze. Alabama and Ole Miss had some intense battles from 2012 to 2016.

Freeze will get to show what he can do against Saban next November when Auburn hosts Alabama in the Iron Bowl.