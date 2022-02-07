College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Auburn News

Auburn has officially released a statement on the Bryan Harsin situation, though they didn’t address him directly in it.

The school wants the fanbase to know that they’re currently collecting information from different places and that it doesn’t make decisions based on social media.

“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures,” the statement reads. “Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

The college football world was a little confused by this statement on social media as it didn’t say much of anything.

Let me summarize the statement from Auburn on the situation in one tweet. "We are currently looking for an excuse to not have to pay a second ridiculously high buyout in as many years. The end." — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) February 7, 2022

What a vague statement via /r/wde https://t.co/wrymcK2KUT — Auburn Reddit (@AuburnReddit) February 7, 2022

So Auburn puts out a statement basically saying “nothing happening today, fam” and now we’ve got a dude reading Gene Chizik’s life story LIVE on Twitter. It’s officially off the rails, folks. — Ben Stanfield (@Ben_Stanfield) February 7, 2022

No mention of “football” or “Coach Bryan Harsin?” Man, what? — Jay G. Tate (@JayGTate) February 7, 2022

It's interesting that Harsin isn't getting the vote of confidence statement. I mean what are even the allegations — he isn't nice to certain players? — Auburn Stew (@auburn4343) February 7, 2022

Harsin is coming off a 6-7 season in his first year as the Tigers head coach. He still plans on being the head coach next season at this time.

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin told ESPN. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”

It remains to be seen if this will stick amid all this turmoil.