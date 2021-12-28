College Football World Reacts To SEC’s Bowl Record

This bowl season has been anything but kind to the SEC. At this moment, the most dominant conference in college football owns an 0-3 record.

The first loss for the SEC came on Dec. 22 when Army defeated Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Black Knights managed to rush for over 200 yards against the Tigers.

On the very next day, UCF defeated Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. Isaiah Bowser had an incredible performance, rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.

The SEC was hoping to get in the win column this Tuesday afternoon, but Auburn fell short to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

So far, the reactions to the SEC’s bowl record are mixed.

“But, but, but, It’s the SEC this can’t be happening,” a college football fan tweeted.

“This is a hilarious tweet,” another fan wrote.

Although the SEC hasn’t been very successful this bowl season, the conference does have two teams vying for a national championship.

“Don’t worry about it,” one fan said. “They’ll win all the ones that matter. Including all the playoff games and the national championship.”

“If they didn’t have 2 teams in the Playoff this would be a lot more funny,” a second fan said.

Alabama and Georgia will try to make the SEC proud this Friday. The former will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, meanwhile the latter will take on Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Do you think the SEC will bounce back this bowl season?